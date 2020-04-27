Letters: Let’s learn how to become better; Friends reach out to help; Mahalo to police dispatchers

It’s been said by many that everything happens for a reason — and that “reason” is different for everyone.

While we are all going through this pandemic crisis, some are fearful and worried for their own health and that of their families. Some are concerned about their job and how are they going to support their families. As we have seen and heard, the list goes on and on.

In spite of this, there have been many acts of kindness and generosity shown to others who need the help desperately. Let this be a time of reflection — not who we see in the mirror, but looking deeper within ourselves to show the best of who we all are.

And when we come out of this, we can remember and reflect back on the many lessons we have learned and how we have grown to be a better version of ourselves.

Carol Ann Alina

Pauoa Valley

Friends reach out to help

Times of grave crisis, like what we are currently undergoing with coronavirus spreading, always bring out the best in the human spirit.

When the “stay at home” and obligatory mask directives came out, I got several calls from friends asking what things I needed that they can deliver to my place. I was so deeply touched by their kindness and intuitive understanding of what I needed to cope with the crisis.

Many friends came by my place bringing fruit, vegetables, eggs, bread and above all, toilet paper, which was fast disappearing from the shelves. Another friend delivered already-cooked food.

Then I received two much-needed masks, one from a friend who sewed the mask herself and another who managed to buy one colorful mask at a shop in Ala Moana.

Lastly, I quote an author who believes that “the human contribution is the essential ingredient.” And that “it is only in the giving of oneself to others that we truly live.”

Belinda A. Aquino

Moiliili

Mahalo to police dispatchers

I am currently a dispatcher with the Honolulu Police Department. At this time of uncertainty, my fellow dispatchers are always a silent division. No one seems to realize we are deemed to be essential workers in times of natural disasters.

We leave our safe homes to come to work in a hurricane, and now we risk again leaving our homes, hopefully not bringing the virus home to our families.

People who call for the police do not realize this and often can be very rude and impatient. But through it all, my co-workers are awesome people. We come to work because without us, these people will not be helped. So I am sending out a big mahalo and love to my co-workers. They are the best, caring people. They put the public before their own families. So please try to acknowledge the Honolulu police radio dispatchers.

Ann Andres

Ewa Beach

Generosity for Waikiki seniors

I love living in Waikiki and hope to live a long life.

With all the good people helping out during this horror, we as seniors need to let everyone know what a great job they are doing.

I want to thank all the angels helping us stay alive by bringing food and necessary items to our door. Without them, most of us couldn’t eat healthy. Thanks also to the Waikiki Community Center staffers for all the love they show us.

Ruth Weiss

Waikiki