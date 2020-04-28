WATCH LIVE: Senate committee to get updates on unemployment, other COVID-19 issues

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 will meet today at 11 a.m. to discuss the state’s coronavirus plans and procedures to determine if they being implemented properly and in a timely manner to safeguard public health and safety. The management of federal aid packages will also be discussed.
Today’s hearing will include testimony from State Dept. of Labor and Industrial Relations director Scott Murakami and Dept. of Health state laboratories administrator Dr. Edward Desmond. No public testimony will be accepted.
Having trouble watching the live stream above? Click here to watch via ‘Olelo.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.