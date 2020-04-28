Letters: Isles’ tough restrictions getting too irrational ; Lockdown needs purpose; Treat China as pariah due to its lies, secrecy

Gov. David Ige and Mayor Kirk Caldwell must be watching too much CNN, because they seem to think the virus situation in Hawaii isn’t getting better but worse. We are not New York, Michigan or New Jersey. In fact, Hawaii’s numbers are way down and we have never gotten close to reaching maximum capacity in our hospitals. Let’s not forget the fact that more than 80% of cases here were due to travel, which none of us can do without an imposed quarantine.

Despite this reality, our brilliant leaders have imposed more draconian restrictions on Hawaii residents.

Most of us understand why Hawaii has been locked down for the past weeks. We have willingly given up our freedoms to do our part to end this pandemic. However, some of the restrictions are not only unnecessary but they are irrational.

Our leaders are putting their thumbs on our heads simply because they can, and we must all tell them to cut it out. Now.

Cindy M. Dold

Kaimuki

Shocked by removal of Ala Moana Park trees

As the mayor’s stay-at-home orders are eased, returning users of Ala Moana Regional Park will be shocked to see that in the Magic Island parking lot, half or more of the 50-year-old monkeypod trees have been removed. Over the last 40 years, I have parked in the shade provided by those trees thousands of times. I am certain I am not the only one.

In speaking with the civil engineer in charge of the overall park improvements, I was told that the trees removed were either diseased or had outgrown their planters, resulting in roots uplifting the asphalt pavement. I find it hard to believe that so many trees that have been regularly trimmed were suddenly found to be diseased or that, alternatively, any uplifted pavement could not have been repaired without removing the entire tree. Such repairs happen every day along our city sidewalks.

If the mayor and governor are serious about reaching sustainability goals, how does the creation of a new urban heat island out of the once-shady Magic Island parking lot fit in with those plans?

Braxton Grizzard

Kaimuki

For good of our society, lockdown needs purpose

Test, test, test — not lockdown, lockdown, lockdown!

I’m not objecting to the lockdown through May, but where are these lockdowns leading us? The coronavirus pandemic will be with us until society develops herd immunity. The vaccine is 18 to 24 months away, maybe. Society cannot survive lockdown for that long.

My grandfather died from complications of the Spanish Flu after his return from the front lines in France. At great cost (17 million to 50 million died), society survived. We shouldn’t have to pay that high cost, but we will pay an even higher cost if our society collapses.

Where are the Manhattan Project- type efforts to develop 100% testing for everyone, provide N95 facemasks for everyone, provide ventilators for everyone and develop the vaccine for everyone?

I’m in an at-risk group, but I don’t want my life used as justification for the destruction of our society.

Sam Gillie

Hawaii Kai

A rare opportunity to remake Hawaii

When will tourism again boom? Hawaii’s 37% unemployment is dire, our state bleeding millions to desperate families. If unemployment halves in June, we would still endure 18%, twice our previous high in 1992.

Our infrastructure and workers are our economy. We built suburbs for five decades; once-“free” roads and pipes are now tax liabilities. In the coronavirus age, Honolulu and Kauai have uncongested highways. That will be normal if another 5% of us walk, bike or ride mass transit. Also helpful: making downtown Honolulu and the University of Hawaii places where people actually want to be after 5 p.m.

I’ve worked with billions of federal- grant dollars. When the next wave comes, don’t plan projects with it — plan communities. Put our people to work and build a worthy future.

Dylan P. Armstrong

Manoa

Enact forceful actions on COVID-19 drugs, vaccine

Please join me in asking Congress and the president to enact immediate approval and freedom from liability for any drug protocol or vaccine used against COVID-19 for a period of 18 months, provided that the drug protocol or vaccine has been given temporary approval by at least one of the following authorities: South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, any nation in the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia and Israel.

The same shall apply to testing procedures for both the live COVID-19 virus in patients and for antibodies to this virus.

Throughout the United States, there are not enough test kits and lab supplies for tracking down all cases of coronavirus and properly isolating infectious cases.

This is tragic on many levels, leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, and tens of thousands of people suffering for months (and in some cases, permanently impaired).

Let us imitate our international peers, when that will speed up adequate testing, treatment and prevention in the United States.

Tom Ramsey

Manoa

Treat China as pariah due to its lies, secrecy

China’s lies are outrageous! How can you deal with a country that is responsible for the most devastating event unleashed on the world in my 70 years on this planet simply by hiding the truth?

Actually, China’s actions are very similar to what the communists did with the Chernobyl nuclear reactor disaster, which could have been much worse than this pandemic.

Any country that can’t be transparent on mistakes of this magnitude should be treated as a pariah until it changes its system of government.

Sheridan Parker

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter