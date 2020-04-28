Farm to You: A resource guide to help make direct connections with Hawaii farmers

Want to make a more direct connection with local farms and food producers? Here’s a resource guide:

GENERAL INFO

>> GoFarm Hawaii: The University of Hawaii site lists farms doing direct sales, as well as subscription services. GoFarm also covers fish, meat and poultry producers. gofarmhawaii.org/find-your-farmer; 956-3530

>> Hawaii Agricultural Foundation: The nonprofit’s Local Inside listing covers farms, ranchers and fishermen that deal directly with consumers. hawaiiagfoundation.org/local-inside; 927-9749

DIRECT FROM THE FARM

>> Farm to Car: Hawaii Farm Bureau’s drive-thru service; place orders via an online marketplace for pickup the following week. Order starting at 2 p.m. three days weekly — Wednesdays for pickup 9 a.m. to noon the following Wednesday at Blaisdell Center; Thursdays for pickup noon to 3 p.m., Windward Mall; and Saturdays for pickup 9 a.m. to noon, Blaisdell. The site sells out quickly. Minimum order is $25 (100% goes to farmer), with $3 service charge. Limited to 300 orders per event, but working to expand. hfbf.org/farm-to-car; 476-0539

>> Farm Link Hawaii: Sign up for an online account (currently there is a waiting list), then shop twice weekly for produce from a network of farms. Minimum $30 order; pick up at various locations around Oahu. Home delivery fee is $15 ($50 minimum). farmlinkhawaii.com; 201-5252

>> FarmLovers farmers markets: Arrange curbside pickup at Pearlridge, Kakaako and Kailua markets by ordering directly from farms. Find a list in an April 23 Facebook post. For the housebound, Help Is on the Way will deliver for free. Place order with vendor, then go to hihelpisontheway.org to book delivery.

SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES

Also called community-supported agriculture, or CSAs, these may be offered directly by farms, or by aggregators that collect from several farms.

>> Kahumana Organic Farms and Cafe: There is a waitlist for weekly and biweekly orders, and delivery service from this Waianae farm. Produce can still be purchased at the farm, noon to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Call 383-5224; visit kahumana.org/csa.

>> Lokahi Kailua Market: The farmers market features two bags weekly — produce ($25 to $30) and an artisan bag ($35 to $40) of food and an occasional nonfood item. Bags are themed; coming up are Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day bags. Contents are posted Wednesdays, with pickup on Sundays. Visit lokahikailuamarket.com.

>> MA‘O Organic Farms: Members commit to eight orders ($32 each), weekly or biweekly, picked up at various locations (there is a waitlist for pickup at Punahou School). Produce comes from MA‘O’s Waianae farm, which provides training for area youth. maoorganicfarms.org (click on CSA link); 696-5569

>> Oahu Fresh: Subscribe for weekly or biweekly delivery of a $20 farmers market bag of six to seven items that vary by week, or a vegetarian meal bag. Specialty items such as coffee, eggs and fresh bread may be added. Delivery is $3 to $7, depending on neighborhood. oahufresh.com; 476-7550

MEAT AND FISH

>> Forage Hawaii: Order wild venison and boar, locally raised beef, lamb and chicken, then pick up at farmers markets in Kakaako (weekly) or Kailua (biweekly). Check the website for cuts available; order via email. foragehawaii.com; info@foragehawaii.com

>> Fresh Island Fish: Select from ahi chunks, ahi cubes and salmon, plus several other fresh items, all at lower-than-retail prices. Order twice weekly and pick up at prescheduled times at Pier 38. freshislandfish.com; 831-4911

>> Local I‘a: Fish direct from Oahu small-boat fishers sold via weekly subscription ($25 or $45) or at farmers markets and other sites. An “All in One” box ($75), includes 2 pounds of fish, a dozen eggs and local produce. Grassfed beef, venison, shrimp and more can be added. Delivery available. localiahawaii.com; 492-8331

>> Makana Provisions Meat Co.: Options include a 10-pound Ohana box ($61) with 4 pounds ground beef, 3 pounds stew meat and 3 pounds sirloin. Other boxes, individual beef cuts, venison and value-added items such as jerkeys also sold. Adding to the mix: Bread, fish, eggs, brownies and other local items coming soon. Order by 2 p.m. Tuesdays for Friday delivery; $5 delivery fee islewide. Or pick up at 91-319 Olai St. in Kapolei. hawaiigrassfedbeef.com; 838-9315