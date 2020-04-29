Breezy trades to hang around through the weekend

The breezy tradewinds are here to stay through the weekend, according to National Weather Service forecasters, due to high pressure north of Hawaii.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, and a stray one may reach the leeward side from time to time.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy, with highs from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight are from 67 to 73 degrees. Winds will remain at 15 to 25 mph from today through Sunday.

Surf today is expected to rise slightly along north and west shores, then lower Thursday into Friday as a small, north-northwest swell moves through.

Surf along north shores will rise to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon before lowering to 3 to 5 feet Thursday. Surf along west shores will rise to 3 to 5 feet in the afternoon, then lower to 1 to 3 feet Thursday.

Surf along south shores will remain 2 feet or less through Thursday. Surf along east shores will remain at 2 to 4 feet today, then rise to 3 to 5 feet Thursday.

The surf trends back up Friday through the weekend as two small, north-northwest swells build down the island chain. Strong trades will keep surf rough along east shores, while surf along south shores will remain small.

Trades, meanwhile, are expected to ease a bit early next week.

A small craft advisory for northwest and leeward Kauai waters, Kauai and Kaiwi channels, leeward Oahu and Maui County waters and Big Island windward waters, remains in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday.