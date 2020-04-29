Kuliouou house fire leaves man in critical condition; woman, toddler and infant in serious condition

Honolulu firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in East Oahu late Tuesday where four people including two babies suffered smoke inhalation and burns.
The fire occurred at a residence at Kuliouou Road at about 11:40 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services treated and took a 37-year-old man to a hospital in critical condition.
A 32-year-old woman, 22-month-old boy and 6-month-old boy were taken in serious but stable condition.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.