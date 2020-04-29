Kuliouou house fire leaves man in critical condition; woman, toddler and infant in serious condition

Honolulu firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in East Oahu late Tuesday where four people including two babies suffered smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire occurred at a residence at Kuliouou Road at about 11:40 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services treated and took a 37-year-old man to a hospital in critical condition.

A 32-year-old woman, 22-month-old boy and 6-month-old boy were taken in serious but stable condition.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.