COVID-19’s effect on state to be featured in webinar

The economic impact of COVID-19 on Hawaii will be discussed May 7 in a Hawaii Economic Association webinar featuring local economic experts.

The panel will address the economic implications of the pandemic, potential mitigation efforts by federal and state government and their effects, tax revenue consequences, future investment patterns and potential paths.

The presenters will include Paul Brewbaker, principal, TZ Economics; Seth Colby, tax research and planning officer, state Department of Taxation; Erik Kloninger, partner, Kloninger Sims Consulting; and Eugene Tian, chief economist, state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

It will be moderated by Lesley Harvey, HEA president and consultant for The Hawaii Business Consultancy.

The free 90-minute event begins at 11:30 a.m. Reservations can be made at www.heamay2020.eventbrite.com.