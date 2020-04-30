City installs new pedestrian scramble crosswalk in Waikiki

The city announced today it has installed a new kind of crosswalk — a pedestrian scramble crosswalk — at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street in Waikiki.

City officials said the pilot striping project, also known as a Barnes’ Dance, is intended to improve the visibility of the crosswalk and pedestrian safety at the busy intersection.

In the new crosswalk, pedestrians may scramble, or cross in any direction, including diagonally, during the signal’s exclusive pedestrian crossing phase, when all vehicular traffic is stopped.

Crews were able to install the crosswalk quickly in Waikiki, and without as much disruption, due to lower than normal traffic volumes.

The city’s Department of Transportation Services and Department of Facility Maintenance designed and installed the new scramble crosswalk markings as part of ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety.

If successful, city officials will use similar markings at other intersections with an exclusive pedestrian crossing phase.