Police arrest at least 3 protesters at ‘reopen Hawaii’ rally in front of State Capitol

At least three people were arrested today during a rally at the Hawaii State Capitol to protest local government restrictions aimed at stopping COVID-19.

Organizers of the rally, which began at noon and was promoted online at change.org, called the restrictions an “illegal lockdown.”

About 200 participants demonstrated on the mauka pedestrian entryway of the Capitol with signs containing messages that included “Open Hawaii Be Akamai” and “Tyranny is nonessential.”

Honolulu Police Department officers moved in after a half-hour to enforce an emergency order from Gov. David Ige that prohibits gathering in public places.

At least three people were arrested. At least several others were given citations but were not arrested.

The rally thinned out a bit by 1 p.m. but continued along nearby sidewalks.