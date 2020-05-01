Man, 66, charged in shooting death of son, 45, in Kona

Prosecutors charged a 66-year-old man with murder in the shooting death of his 45-year-old son in Kona.

Police identified today the victim as his son, Joshua Bonham, of Captain Cook.

James Bonham, charged with second-degree murder, was arraigned this morning in Kona District Court today. His bail was set at $50,000.

Over the objections of the deputy prosecutor, Judge Margaret Masunaga granted Bonham supervised release until his preliminary hearing, scheduled for June 30.

Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 83-5000 block of Middle Keei Road in Captain Cook at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested Bonham at the scene where a firearm was also recovered.

An autopsy revealed Joshua Bonham died of a gunshot wound to his back and ruled it as a homicide, police said.