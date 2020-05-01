Man, 66, charged in shooting death of son, 45, in Kona

Prosecutors charged a 66-year-old man with murder in the shooting death of his 45-year-old son in Kona.
Police identified today the victim as his son, Joshua Bonham, of Captain Cook.
James Bonham, charged with second-degree murder, was arraigned this morning in Kona District Court today. His bail was set at $50,000.
Over the objections of the deputy prosecutor, Judge Margaret Masunaga granted Bonham supervised release until his preliminary hearing, scheduled for June 30.
Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 83-5000 block of Middle Keei Road in Captain Cook at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers arrested Bonham at the scene where a firearm was also recovered.
An autopsy revealed Joshua Bonham died of a gunshot wound to his back and ruled it as a homicide, police said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.