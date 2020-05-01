Maui police: Dramatic increase in speeding during coronavirus ‘shutdown’

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Maui Police Department said there has been a dramatic increase in speeding violations on the Valley Isle during stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, and are warning drivers to slow down.

During the five-and-a-half-week period between March 20 to April 29, the number of speeding citations police issued spiked to 899 this year from 468 last year, a 92% increase.

The number of basic speeding citations during that time period jumped from 453 last year to 842 this year. Of that total, the highest number issued was between March 23 to 29, the week that the state’s official “stay-at-home” order went into effect (March 25).

The number of excessive speeding citations during the same five-and-a-half-week time period more than doubled — from 15 last year to 57 this year.

In addition to these citations, Maui Traffic Commander Lt. William Hankins said police officers issued 432 warnings, demonstrating that they have been very understanding and aware that many citizens are out of work and struggling during the “pandemic shutdown.”

“However, there is absolutely no reason that we have this kind of increase in speeding,” said Hankins. “There are less vehicles on the road and to have such a huge increase in speeding is shocking.”

Hankins noted that on April 1, Maui County recorded one speed-related fatality. If these numbers continue, he said, “it is only a matter of time before we are responding to another preventable tragedy.”

According to preliminary statistics from the Hawaii Department of Transportation, there have been three traffic-related fatalities on Maui County from the start of the year up to April 22. Those fatalities involved one motor vehicle occupant, one pedestrian, and one motorcyclist.

Maui police are urging Valley Isle drivers to slow down on roadways, to be courteous of others using highways, and to be aware, as well, that more people are biking and walking for exercise during stay-at-home orders. Drivers need to pay attention and slow down to help prevent fatalities.

Maui police will also continue to enforce all traffic violations on the island.