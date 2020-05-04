Stable weather, small craft advisory for Kauai today; trades expected to ease statewide

Moderate, breezy trade winds will continue today but lighten up starting Tuesday through the rest of the week as a low pressure trough moves in north of Hawaii, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service has also issued a small craft advisory for northeast and leeward Kauai waters and the Kauai Channel, effective through 6 p.m. today.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy, with highs from 82 to 87 degrees Fahrenheit, and winds from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight is expected to become mostly cloudy, with lows from 67 to 72. Trades tonight will remain in the 15 to 25 mph range.

Some light, isolated showers are expected over the next 24 hours, mostly over windward and mauka areas.

Surf is expected to remain below advisory thresholds along all shores this week.

Steady, small-to-moderate-sized surf is expected along north and west facing shores this week as a series of north to northwest swells move through. Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through Tuesday, as well, then lower a bit in the middle of the week as trade winds ease.

Surf along north facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet today, then rise to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday. Surf along west facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet today, then rise to 3 to 5 feet Tuesday.

Surf along east facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet through Tuesday, while surf along south facing shores will be 2 feet or less through Tuesday.

Forecasters said more shower activity is also expected through the week, and may continue heading into the weekend.