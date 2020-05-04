Fire damages 2 homes in Waipahu

A fire caused damage to two homes in Waipahu Monday.

The blaze broke out at a single-family home at Pearl Harbor Gardens, 94-125 Pahu Street, Unit 40 shortly after 11:25 a.m.

Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache said two adults and eight children who were home at the time safely evacuated after they smelled smoke.

Flames also damaged the back of a neighboring structure occupied by five adults. Roache said they also safely evacuated.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 11:42 a.m. and extinguished it just before noon. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene but affected residents declined assistance, Roache said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.