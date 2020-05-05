ATV driver killed at Hawaii island construction site

Hawaii County police reported Tuesday that an all-terrain vehicle operator died in a crash with an excavator at an industrial construction site near Hualalai.
The incident occurred about 11:40 a.m. Monday in Kaupulehu.
Police said the ATV operator tried to get the attention of the excavator operator by driving in front of the excavator.
However, the excavator collided with the ATV, resulting in fatal injuries to the ATV driver.
Fire medical personnel found the ATV operator dead upon their arrival.
The case remains under investigation, and the victim’s name has yet to be released.
Police have requested an autopsy.
