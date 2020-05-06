Honolulu Police Commission allows public viewing

The Honolulu Police Commission held a meeting today that the public could watch, the first since the governor allowed the Sunshine Law to be temporarily suspended.

A big screen television was set up outside the front entrance to the police station on South Beretania Street, where a few people watched the meeting via closed circuit TV.

Commission Chairwoman Shannon Alivado said that the commission staff will continue to research alternative methods to allow the public to view the meetings. The next meeting, May 20, will again be held using closed circuit TV unless another method is selected.

All the commissioners attended, with five physically present at police headquarters and one remotely, as was Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard using Webex, a video conferencing system.

The past two meetings in April were held without any way for the public to be present. Testimony had to be submitted by the day before and in writing. The same held true for Wednesday’s meeting.