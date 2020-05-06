comscore Vehicle accident closes 4 lanes of H-1 eastbound by Kaahumanu overpass | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Vehicle accident closes 4 lanes of H-1 eastbound by Kaahumanu overpass

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:33 am
  Traffic was backed up this morning on the H-1 eastbound after a vehicle accident forced the closure of four lanes.

Four lanes of the H-1 eastbound have been closed this morning by the Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea due to a motor vehicle accident.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

