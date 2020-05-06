comscore WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell, Honolulu City Council members discuss taxpayer relief plans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell, Honolulu City Council members discuss taxpayer relief plans

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:44 pm
Mayor Kirk Caldwell will be joined by Honolulu City Council members Ikaika Anderson, Ann Kobayashi and Joey Manahan during a press conference now underway to discuss a plan to provide relief to affected taxpayers as it relates to the adverse economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

