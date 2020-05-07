Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise by 3 to total of 629

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 629, up three from Wednesday, the state Department of Health announced today. All three new cases are on Oahu.

A total 565 patients have been classified by health officials as released from isolation since the start of the outbreak, an increase of seven from Wednesday. Nearly 90% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 74 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 17, unchanged from Wednesday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 408 cases on Oahu, 116 in Maui County, 74 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of the 35,216 coronavirus tests conducted by state and clinical laboratories so far in Hawaii, just 1.7% have been positive.

