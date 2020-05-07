Kunia brush fire a result of torched vehicle

The Honolulu Fire Department classified Monday’s early morning brush fire that scorched 25 acres in Kunia as arson, ignited by a vehicle fire that was intentionally set.
Radiated heat from flames that destroyed a black Ford E-450 passenger van ignited surrounding brush at about 3:35 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters battled the fire for more than two hours and fully extinguished it at about 6:10 a.m. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.
Damage to the passenger van was estimated at $40,000.
