WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State Senate Committee on COVID-19 meets to discuss planning

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 pm

  • 'Olelo channel 49

    If above video does not work, try the link here: https://olelo.granicus.com/player/camera/9?publish_id=88

The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is meeting at 12:30 p.m. today to discuss planning on the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

The committee is meeting with:

>> Sean Williams, Vice President of Airlines for America

>> Clare Connors, Hawaii Attorney General

>> Jade Butay, Director of Hawaii Dept. of Transportation

>> Chris Tatum, CEO of Hawaii Tourism Authority

>> Scott Murakami, Director of Hawaii Dept. of Labor and Industrial Relations

>> Rona Suzuki, Director of Hawaii Dept. of Taxation

The meeting is being livestreamed from ‘Olelo channel 49.

