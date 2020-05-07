WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State Senate Committee on COVID-19 meets to discuss planning

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is meeting at 12:30 p.m. today to discuss planning on the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

The committee is meeting with:

>> Sean Williams, Vice President of Airlines for America

>> Clare Connors, Hawaii Attorney General

>> Jade Butay, Director of Hawaii Dept. of Transportation

>> Chris Tatum, CEO of Hawaii Tourism Authority

>> Scott Murakami, Director of Hawaii Dept. of Labor and Industrial Relations

>> Rona Suzuki, Director of Hawaii Dept. of Taxation

The meeting is being livestreamed from ‘Olelo channel 49.