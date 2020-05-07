WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State Senate Committee on COVID-19 meets to discuss planning

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is meeting at 12:30 p.m. today to discuss planning on the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
The committee is meeting with:
>> Sean Williams, Vice President of Airlines for America
>> Clare Connors, Hawaii Attorney General
>> Jade Butay, Director of Hawaii Dept. of Transportation
>> Chris Tatum, CEO of Hawaii Tourism Authority
>> Scott Murakami, Director of Hawaii Dept. of Labor and Industrial Relations
>> Rona Suzuki, Director of Hawaii Dept. of Taxation
The meeting is being livestreamed from ‘Olelo channel 49.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.