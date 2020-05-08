Flood advisory in effect for island of Maui

A flood advisory is in effect for the island of Maui through 8 a.m. this morning.

Radar at 5 a.m. showed moderate to heavy showers persistently moving over Windward Maui, affecting the area from Hana to Kahului to Kahakuloa, according to the National Weather Service. More showers will move ashore this morning, with rainfall rates between 1 to 2 inches per hour feeding rising water levels in streams and rivers.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Kahului, Kahakuloa, Puunene, Haliimaile, Pauwela, Wailuku, Paia, Waiehu, Nahiku, Keanae, Makawao and Haiku-Pauwela.

The advisory may need to be extended if heavy rain persists.