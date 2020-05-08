Hawaii’s Okinawan Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year’s Okinawan Festival that typically takes place Labor Day weekend has been canceled due to uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a difficult decision, but it is ‘Makutu,’ the right thing to do,” said Lynn Miyahira, Hawaii United Okinawa Association president. “The health and safety of festival attendees, our kupuna, performers, and volunteers during this COVID-19 pandemic is our most important concern.”

The two-day event draws approximately 60,000 people each year, Miyahira said.

This would have been its 38th annual event and had been scheduled Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The association reviewed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, Gov. David Ige’s proclamations and Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency proclamations — including guidelines for social distancing — in making its decision, Miyahira said.

The decision was made now, more than three months in advance, largely due to finanicial considerations including the fact that pre-script sales usually begin by the end of May, Miyahira said.

The organization is “shifting our focus to develop creative programs and virtual experiences that celebrate all things Okinawan,” she said.

“We’re still gathering ideas,” Miyahira said.