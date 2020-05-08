Punahou School chooses new interim head football coach after placing Kale Ane on paid leave

Punahou School has named a new interim head varsity football coach and has placed longtime coach Charles “Kale” Ane III on paid leave in the wake of allegations that he and other school officials did nothing to prevent sexual abuse of student athletes.

Leonard Lau, a longtime assistant football coach at the school, is the new interim head coach for the Buffanblu, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser learned this morning.

Ane, Punahou’s 22-year head coach and one of the school’s athletic directors since the early 2000s, is among several school officials put on paid leave after several recent lawsuits alleged sexual abuse of students, including female basketball players, by a Punahou assistant basketball coach during the 2000s.

The civil lawsuits were filed late last month naming Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou assistant basketball coach, and the school as defendants, blaming school authorities including Ane for allowing the alleged abuse by Yuen to occur and continue.

“To preserve the integrity of the independent investigation into allegations at Punahou, all current employees identified in the complaints will be taking leave with pay,” the school said in a statement released late Thursday. “Our employees are not named as defendants in the complaints. They do, however, recognize the need for the process to be completed in the most forthright and objective way possible. Punahou supports their decisions and looks forward to a full and fair investigation of the facts.”

Ane has also held the title of co-athletic director, assistant athletic director or athletic director at various times since he became football head coach in 1998.

“I’m not retiring or resigning,” Ane told the Star-Advertiser on Wednesday, when asked about speculation that he would be permanently leaving his posts at Punahou.

The Buffanblu won state championships in 2008 and 2013 with him as head football coach. Last season Punahou was 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the ILH, second to nationally ranked Saint Louis.

Ane graduated from Punahou in 1971, and after college at Michigan State he played six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and one with the Green Bay Packers of the NFL. His father, Charley, was an All-Pro lineman in the NFL.

Lau is a Saint Louis School graduate and former University of Hawaii wide receiver who has also coached at other high schools, and has been on the Punahou coaching staff for several years.

Ane said Wednesday he still expected to be the Punahou coach if there is a season this fall.

He declined to specifically address the allegations.

“No, I think it’s ongoing process right now,” he said. “Like all investigations you’ve got to wait until they’ve gotten through a bit more of the process.”