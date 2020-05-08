Woman, 37, allegedly attacks lover with hammer and breaks his arm

Honolulu police arrested a 37-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her domestic partner with a hammer in Waianae.
Police said the suspect attacked her partner, a 37-year-old man, with a hammer at about 4 p.m. Thursday. The victim sustained an arm fracture.
Police arrested her on suspicion of second-degree assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and abuse of a family or household member in the presence of a child younger than 14 years old.
