Man, 27, held in connection with Ewa Beach arson

A 27-year-old man remained in police custody today in connection with multiple fires in Ewa Beach.

Police said the man set the curtains in the carport of a home on fire about 3:55 p.m. Friday. Residents were home at the time and immediately extinguished the fire.

The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle, but allegedly returned to threaten an occupant of the house.

On Saturday, the same man set fire to some bushes, police said.

Officers located him near Pahika Street and Renton Road about 4:50 p.m. Saturday and allegedly found him in possession of someone else’s personal information.

He was arrested for investigation of second-degree arson, terroristic threatening, fourth-degree arson, and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.