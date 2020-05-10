Charges dropped against Pahoa man who allegedly coughed and spit on market staff

Charges have been dropped against a 37-year-old Pahoa man who allegedly coughed and spit on staff at a market, told them he had coronavirus and rushed workers with a shopping cart after being told he couldn’t buy booze.

Hilo District Judge Kanani Laubach on April 30 granted a motion by prosecutors to drop charges against Mark V. Blankley, West Hawaii Today reported.

The motion filed by Deputy Prosecutor Evans Smith requested the charges be dropped “for investigation of new evidence.” It didn’t specify what the new evidence is.