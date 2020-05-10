Teenage boy injured while hiking closed Manoa trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a teenage boy who was injured while hiking Sunday at Seven Falls Trail in Manoa.

Firefighters responded about 3 p.m. to a report of the boy falling about 20 feet and breaking his arm and leg.

Honolulu Fire Department Battalion Chief Brett Mau said firefighters picked the boy up and transported him by helicopter to a landing zone at Manoa District Park. His condition was non-life threatening and he was transferred to paramedics who took him to a hospital, Mau said.

Mau said the boy was hiking with a group, but it was not clear if they were friends or family.

The group had been hiking for about an hour on the trail, also known as Tunnels Trail, when the boy was injured, Mau said.

Several social media posts say the trail has “no trespassing” signs and marking it as private property.

One website describes the trail as “very dangerous” with vertical mountain faces that need to be scaled by ropes and tree roots, and another website said it is for “hardcore hikers.”