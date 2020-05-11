Police investigate robbery of worker’s keys at Nanakuli charter school

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery at a charter school where a male suspect allegedly grabbed an employee’s lanyard with the school keys in Nanakuli.

Police said a 62-year-old employee was working at the school at about 7 p.m. Sunday when an unknown male suspect grabbed his lanyard.

Police did not disclose the name of the school.

The victim chased the suspect at which time the perpetrator allegedly pointed a handgun at him and fled in an unknown direction.

There were no reports of any injuries. Police said there are no arrests at this time.

The case has been transferred to the Honolulu Police Department’s Robbery Detail.