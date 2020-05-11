comscore WATCH LIVE: House holds floor session at State Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: House holds floor session at State Capitol

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:00 pm

  • VIDEO COURTESY 'OLELO

The Hawaii House of Representatives will hold a full floor session in its chambers at the Hawaii State Capitol today at noon.

Watch the proceedings live in the video above. Having trouble accessing the live feed? Visit the ‘Olelo website.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

