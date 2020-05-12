comscore Man, 54, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in Kalaeloa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 54, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in Kalaeloa

Honolulu police arrested a 54-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 49-year-old woman in Kalaeloa.

Police arrested the suspect shortly before 9 p.m. Monday on suspicion of first-degree sex assault.

He remains in custody pending further investigation.

