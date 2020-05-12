Man, 54, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in Kalaeloa

Honolulu police arrested a 54-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 49-year-old woman in Kalaeloa.
Police arrested the suspect shortly before 9 p.m. Monday on suspicion of first-degree sex assault.
He remains in custody pending further investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.