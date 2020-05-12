Police seek help finding Salt Lake woman, 73, with dementia

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 73-year-old woman who has dementia.

Police said Setsuko Fujishige was last seen leaving her Salt Lake home about 8:15 a.m. today.

Family and friends are concerned for her safety.

Fujishige is described as 5-foot-3, about 125 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue-and-white, long-sleeve top and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous tips may also be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.