Police seek help finding Salt Lake woman, 73, with dementia

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 73-year-old woman who has dementia.
Police said Setsuko Fujishige was last seen leaving her Salt Lake home about 8:15 a.m. today.
Family and friends are concerned for her safety.
Fujishige is described as 5-foot-3, about 125 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue-and-white, long-sleeve top and dark-colored pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous tips may also be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
