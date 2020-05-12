VIDEO: House convenes floor session at Hawaii State Capitol

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
The Hawaii House of Representatives held a floor session today at the Hawaii State Capitol. While the Capitol is closed to the public, the proceedings are being streamed live online.
