Quickbites: Sunday lunch deal supports new hui

Every Sunday through June, restaurants in Ward Village are offering a special takeout lunch, with a portion of proceeds going to help businesses survive the COVID-19 crisis.

The first deal in the Ward2Go campaign came from Piggy Smalls on Mother’s Day. This week’s special is a deluxe bento from Rinka Japanese Restaurant.

Each $25 meal serves two and is available from 2 to 5 p.m. Ten percent of the price goes to the new Village Hui, formed by 40-plus Ward-area merchants, who provide discounts and coupons with each meal.

The hui describes its aims as developing programs to “ensure a resilient future post-pandemic.”

Go to ward2go.com for the takeout schedule. Call Rinka at 773-8235 to order this week’s meal.