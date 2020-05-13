FBI divers search for firearm in Kawainui Marsh

The FBI sent a team of divers to assist in searching for a firearm tossed in Kawainui Marsh off Kapaa Quarry Road.

The firearm is a piece of evidence that was reportedly thrown into the marsh after a carjacking and robbery that occurred in early April.

FBI spokesman Jason White said some of the suspects have been arrested.

The team flew in from Los Angeles and began searching Sunday.

The Honolulu Fire Department, police and local FBI are assisting.