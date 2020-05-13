Hawaii to get $50M from federal government to fight COVID-19

The state will receive $50 million in federal funding to identify new coronavirus cases, trace contacts and ensure those infected are isolated to stop the spread of the disease.

The money, which was part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act passed by Congress in April, can be used to “develop, purchase, administer, process and analyze COVID-19 tests, scale-up laboratory capacity, trace contacts, support employer testing, and support other testing-related activities,” U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said in a news release.

“I encourage state leaders to move at the speed of the virus and establish a contact tracing program that is fully operational as soon as possible. There’s simply not any time left, but there is plenty of money to get this done,” said Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The funding to expand Hawaii’s public health workforce follows nearly $4 million appropriated for state health centers and millions in financial assistance for health care providers and rural hospitals.

The state Department of Health told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser it is working to fill 16 “critical vacancies” in the Disease Outbreak Control Division and is “reaching out to partners to train up to 200 persons through a certificate program” to ensure a pool of workers are available to rapidly hire if the disease surges.

The DOH currently has 23 epidemiological specialists or other related positions working in various divisions who can conduct contract tracing. As many as 45 public health nurses statewide worked during the pandemic on contact tracing and at least five student volunteers from the University of Hawaii also acted as contact tracers, said Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist.

In addition, surge staffing has included the Medical Reserve Corps, universities and rapid-hire staff, she said.

The Health Department has been criticized for not expanding its workforce enough to deal with a surge in cases. It currently has 50 staff and about 30 volunteers to do the labor- intensive work of following up on close contacts of COVID-19-infected cases.

“Contact tracing is a community effort that relies on timely reporting from the health care community, care homes, and schools, and requires the cooperation of those contacted to provide complete and thorough information,” Park said. “As Hawaii moves forward toward reopening, COVID-19 will continue to be a risk. Maintaining social distancing as much as possible will help to slow down the spread of any new infection by the COVID-19 virus by minimizing the number of contacts an infected person has.”

The National Association of County & City Health Officials suggests that in an emergency, teams of 30 — including epidemiologists, disease investigation specialists, public health nurses and community health workers — per 100,000 should be in place for contact tracing to be effective. In Hawaii’s case, that means 420 staff — 300 on Oahu alone — would be needed for a population of 1.4 million.