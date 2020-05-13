Three new coronavirus cases on Oahu bring statewide total to 638

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to a total of 638, up three from Tuesday, the state Department of Health announced today.

All the new cases are on Oahu.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 81 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

As of today, 58 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 563 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. No new releases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 90% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 17, unchanged from Tuesday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 414 on Oahu, 117 in Maui County, 75 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The total also includes 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 376 patients released from isolation (or 91%), and Maui has had 92 (or 79%). Hawaii County officials announced Tuesday that the Big Island has no active confirmed coronavirus cases, joining Kauai, which has seen no new reported cases since April 12.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 80 hospitalizations in the state, 56 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 37,045 coronavirus tests conducted by state and clinical laboratories through Monday in Hawaii, just 1.7% have been positive. Health officials count several hundred new test results each day.