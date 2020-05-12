No active coronavirus cases on Hawaii island, county officials say

There are no active COVID-19 cases on the Big Island, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

The agency this morning tweeted about the status of isle patients who previously tested positive for the coronavirus. “On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people tested positive for Hawaii Island is 75. All 75 have been cleared by the Department of Health as recovered, leaving no active case on the Island of Hawaii.”

On Monday, Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases rose by two from Sunday to 634, according to the state Department of Health.

Kauai also has no known active infections, with all 21 of its cases either released from isolation or left the island.