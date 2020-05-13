VIDEO: Gov. David Ige, state officials discuss coronavirus testing, contact tracing in Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson and University of Hawaii President David Lassner announced a $2.4 million UH training program to enhance the state’s coronavirus contact tracing, both in the short and long term.

Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and state officials held a press conference to discuss testing and contact tracing of the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Other speakers included Bruce Anderson, Director of the Hawaii Department of Health, and David Lassner, President of the University of Hawaii.

