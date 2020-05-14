HFD to continue search for man, 74, at Pupukea trail

The Honolulu Fire Department will continue looking Friday for a 74-year-old man after searching for him at Pupukea Trail on Wednesday and Thursday.
Police identified the man as Robert Walker. He has dementia and is not familiar with the area.
HFD began searching with 15 personnel Wednesday evening for the man, who was last seen entering the trailhead earlier that afternoon. They used ground and aerial searches.
On Thursday they continued the search with 23 personnel and again conducted an aerial search, but said nothing had been found. The department suspended the search until first light Friday.
