City extends parking restrictions in Lanikai to June 30

The city will continue to restrict parking in Lanikai to discourage gatherings along the popular shoreline through the end of June, according to officials.

No parking will be allowed on all streets and shoulders in Lanikai — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week — through June 30.

To alert drivers of the parking restriction, the city Department of Transportation Services has placed temporary “sawhorse” type signs on Lanikai streets.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Thursday also extended the city’s “safer-at-home” emergency order through June 30, with modifications that allow for the limited use of outdoor sports fields and courts as well as drive-in religious services.

“The City and County of Honolulu is asking everyone to remain at home and only leave for essential travel,” said the city in a news release. “This includes going to work for essential employees, picking up groceries, or visiting your doctor. Please respect the stay at home order so we may flatten the curve, put an end to COVID-19, and keep our ohana safe.”