Man, 32, arrested after he allegedly chokes stepdaughter in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly choked his 17-year-old stepdaughter in Ewa Beach.

Police said the suspect physically assaulted the victim and choked her at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police noted a protective order was previously filed against the suspect that prohibits him from having any contact with the victim.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault, abuse of a household or family member and violation of a protective order.