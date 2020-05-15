One new coronavirus case on Big Island brings statewide tally to 638

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen by one case to a total of 638, the state Department of Health announced today.

The new case was on the Big Island, where on Tuesday Hawaii County officials had announced no active infection cases on the island.

Of all the confirmed statewide cases since the start of the outbreak, 81 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

As of today, 56 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 565 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak, with one new release case (on Maui) reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

More than 90% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 17, unchanged from Thursday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 414 on Oahu, 117 in Maui County, 76 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 377 patients released from isolation (or 91%), and Maui has had 93 (79%). Kauai has no known active confirmed coronavirus cases, while the Big Island has only the one new case announced today.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 80 hospitalizations in the state, 56 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 38,302 coronavirus tests conducted by state and clinical laboratories through Wednesday in Hawaii, just 1.6% have been positive. Health officials count several hundred new test results each day.

The Health Department’s daily count of new infections in Hawaii has not been in double digits since April 18 when officials reported 22 new cases. The daily count also has never been over four new cases this month.