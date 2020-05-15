Taulia Tagovailoa transferring from Alabama to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. >> Taulia Tagovailoa, a backup quarterback at Alabama behind star brother Tua Tagovailoa, is transferring to Maryland.

He announced the decision today on Twitter.

“This decision was not easy & has been prayed on non stop. Thank you to my Pastors & my family for always interceding on my behalf,” Tagovailoa said. “Today, I am blessed to share that I will be continuing my academic & athletic journey at the University of Maryland. I’m grateful to Coach Locksley & the staff for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to College Park. God bless & Go Terps!”

The 5-foot-11 quarterback will need a waiver to be eligible this season. He played five games last season as a freshman, completing 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Maryland’s Mike Locksley coached Tua, selected fifth overall in the NFL Draft by Miami, as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

Taulia played his first two seasons of high school football at Kapolei, where he threw for 6,703 yards and 64 touchdowns in 23 games.