Likelike Highway reopens after vehicle fire closes Kaneohe-bound lanes

The Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway have reopened after being closed this morning due to fire.
According to the City and County of Honolulu, a vehicle burst into flames just past the Wilson Tunnel on the Kaneohe side of the highway around 10 a.m. this morning.
Traffic was turned around in Kalihi at Nalanieha St.
The highway reopened to Kaneohe-bound traffic just after 11:30 a.m.
