VIDEO: Gov. David Ige rejoins the COVID-19 Care Conversation

Gov. David Ige rejoined the COVID-19 Care Conversation today to take questions about the fight against COVID-19 in Hawaii.

The COVID-19 Care Conversation, sponsored by Hawai’i Executive Collaborative and Hawaii Pacific Health, airs live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.