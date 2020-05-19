Good Samaritan aids swimmer in distress in Nanakuli

A Good Samaritan rescued a swimmer in distress this evening at Ulehawa Beach Park in Nanakuli.
The Honolulu Fire Department got a call just before 7:30 p.m. for a swimmer who appeared to be in trouble.
HFD sent out five units, but on their way the caller saw that a surfer was assisting the swimmer.
When firefighters got to the scene, the surfer had already brought the person to shore. No further assistance was needed.
