One new coronavirus case on Big Island raises statewide total to 641

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen by just one case to a total of 641, the state Department of Health announced today.

Today’s new case was on the Big Island.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 82 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

As of today, 46 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 578 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. The Health Department today reported four new release cases — two on Oahu and one each on the Big Island and Maui. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

More than 90% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 415 on Oahu, 117 in Maui County, 78 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 385 patients released from isolation (or 93%), and Maui has had 97 cases (83%) released. Kauai has no known active confirmed coronavirus cases, while the Big Island has two active cases.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 81 hospitalizations in the state, 57 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 40,511 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, just 1.6% have been positive. Health officials typically count hundreds of new test results each day.

On Monday, state health officials announced for the third time in less than two weeks that Hawaii had no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Health Department’s daily count of new infections in Hawaii has not been in double digits since April 18 when officials reported 22 new cases. The daily count also has never been over four new cases this month.

Hawaii’s low COVID-19 infection rate — and lowest-in-the-nation mortality rate — has led Gov. David Ige and county mayors to ease some restrictions as the state tries to revive the economy while keeping the disease at bay.

