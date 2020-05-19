HFD airlifts solo hiker in serious condition from Maunalaha Trail

Firefighters responded to a call for help from a group of hikers who found a 65-year-old man, who did not look well, on a Makiki trail, Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Jeff Roache said.

HFD responded to the 11:13 a.m. call with six units, including Air 1 and a rescue team to the Maunalaha Trail.

Roache said the man had been hiking alone and was about 20 minutes into the hike when a group of three hikers came upon the man and noticed he didn’t look well and called 911.

Engine personnel hiked in and rescue personnel were taken up by helicopter.

The hiker was airlifted to the trailhead.

Care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel, treated and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.

Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said the man appeared to have a medical condition.