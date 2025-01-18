Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, January 18, 2025 69° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Maui man, 42, dies after crashing flatbed tow truck

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Maui

A 42-year-old Wailuku man was killed Friday afternoon after the tow truck he was driving overturned in Kula, police said.

According to a Maui Police Department report, at about 3:37 p.m. on Pulehuiki Road, just east of Lower Kula Road, a 2007 Kenworth flatbed tow truck “failed to navigate a right bend in the roadway, colliding into a metal guardrail before overturning. The flatbed was loaded with six large concrete retaining wall blocks, which were ejected, striking an unattended green 2006 Toyota Sienna, a fence, and a residence.”

The tow truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt, speed was a factor in the crash, and the truck’s airbags did not deploy. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors but the investigation is ongoing, they said.

This was Maui County’s second traffic fatality of 2025, compared with zero at the same time last year.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide