Maui man, 42, dies after crashing flatbed tow truck

A 42-year-old Wailuku man was killed Friday afternoon after the tow truck he was driving overturned in Kula, police said.

According to a Maui Police Department report, at about 3:37 p.m. on Pulehuiki Road, just east of Lower Kula Road, a 2007 Kenworth flatbed tow truck “failed to navigate a right bend in the roadway, colliding into a metal guardrail before overturning. The flatbed was loaded with six large concrete retaining wall blocks, which were ejected, striking an unattended green 2006 Toyota Sienna, a fence, and a residence.”

The tow truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt, speed was a factor in the crash, and the truck’s airbags did not deploy. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors but the investigation is ongoing, they said.

This was Maui County’s second traffic fatality of 2025, compared with zero at the same time last year.