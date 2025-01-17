Hawaii men’s volleyball team remains undefeated with sweep of Princeton

Freshman Adrien Roure had a team-high 10 kills with six digs and four aces and No. 4 Hawaii swept No. 19 Princeton 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 Friday night, with its block improved from Wednesday’s four-set victory.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 6,297 witnessed Hawaii more than quadruple its block total from two nights earlier in one less set with nine total.

Freshman middle Justin Todd had four kills and was credited with six blocks, including the last one on Hawaii’s third match point in the third set.

Junior middle Kurt Nusterer added four kills and three blocks for Hawaii (6–0), which closed its season-opening six-game homestand undefeated with only four sets lost.

Freshman opposite Kristian Titriyski added eight kills and freshman outside hitter Clay Wieter hit .467 with nine kills.

Mason Rice had a match-high 11 kills to lead Princeton (0-3). UH is 19-0 against teams from the EIVA not named Penn State.

After a week off, UH will play on the road for the first time Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at No. 5 Brigham Young.